Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 33,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

Shares of GDXJ opened at $56.54 on Thursday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $35.34 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.56.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

