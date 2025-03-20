Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 1,855 iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finley Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $74,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of IYJ opened at $132.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.00. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $117.86 and a twelve month high of $144.20.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

