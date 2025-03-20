Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 2,475 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QLD. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,535,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 5,229.3% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 143,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 140,510 shares during the last quarter. Ridgepath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,787,000. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,569,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000.

QLD opened at $93.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 2.28. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $75.28 and a twelve month high of $120.68.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

