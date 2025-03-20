Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 5,078 SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.58 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.24 and a 52-week high of $40.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.53.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

