Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 5,172 Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.06% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROUS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $317,000.

ROUS opened at $51.05 on Thursday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.90.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

