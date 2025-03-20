Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 5,190 SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPEU. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPEU opened at $46.09 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43.

About SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.