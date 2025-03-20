Independent Advisor Alliance Has $258,000 Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 632.1% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 45.93%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,051.22. This trade represents a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry bought 13,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,620,637.60. This trade represents a 3.70 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Best Buy

Best Buy Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.