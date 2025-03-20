Independent Advisor Alliance Has $261,000 Stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Haleon were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,117 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,152,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,841 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in Haleon by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,624,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,274,000 after purchasing an additional 161,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Haleon by 25.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,939 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Haleon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,193,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.99 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.85%. Equities analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

