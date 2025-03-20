Independent Advisor Alliance Has $270,000 Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WIX shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Wix.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wix.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $172.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.21. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $247.11. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.64.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

