Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $202,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. First National Corp MA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 40,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 106,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FNDE opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.56.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

