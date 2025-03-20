Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $203,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 427.1% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,006.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $27.21 on Thursday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $27.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day moving average is $25.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

