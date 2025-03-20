Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $204,000 in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Centene by 693.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,705,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,935 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its holdings in Centene by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 26,314,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,825 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,786,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $53,736,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 15.4% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,203,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,126,000 after buying an additional 428,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $59.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Centene’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens lowered their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

