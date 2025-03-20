Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $219,000 in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 5.2 %

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $65.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.41. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $76.95.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.