Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $220,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Erickson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

TQQQ stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.2754 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

