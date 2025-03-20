Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $225,000 in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.43 million, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.61. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $28.76 and a 12-month high of $54.35.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

