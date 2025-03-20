Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $243,000 in Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HQH. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Abrdn Healthcare Investors stock opened at $16.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. Abrdn Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors Cuts Dividend

About Abrdn Healthcare Investors

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.67%.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

