Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $243,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDJ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 113,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period.

Shares of BDJ opened at $8.67 on Thursday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $9.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.57%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

