Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $243,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $84.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $85.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.88.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

