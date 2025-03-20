Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $259,000 in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter valued at about $263,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 39,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in HSBC by 110.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in HSBC by 19.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 5.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HSBC shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $58.82 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.04. The company has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.81%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

