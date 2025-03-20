Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $215,000 Investment in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Allegion during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Allegion by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack acquired 8,000 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.24 per share, with a total value of $1,001,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,920. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Nickolas A. Musial sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $50,254.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,008.40. This represents a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,224 shares of company stock valued at $406,636. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Allegion from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Allegion from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.33.

Allegion Stock Up 0.7 %

ALLE opened at $128.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $113.27 and a 12 month high of $156.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. Allegion had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.91 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.91%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

