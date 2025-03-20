Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $218,000 Investment in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.28% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 66,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,000.

QPFF opened at $35.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.99. American Century Quality Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $41.49.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from American Century Quality Preferred ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

