Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $218,000 Investment in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth $48,539,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 775,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 70,449 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 439,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 426,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 223,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royce Value Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of RVT opened at $14.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Royce Value Trust Cuts Dividend

Royce Value Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

(Free Report)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.