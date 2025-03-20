Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $240,000 Investment in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HES. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Hess by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Hess by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hess from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $151.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Hess to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.60.

Shares of HES stock opened at $156.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.21. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.79 and a fifty-two week high of $163.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Hess had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 26.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

