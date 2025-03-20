Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 31,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 236.0% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 24,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000.

Shares of NYSE FCT opened at $10.20 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

