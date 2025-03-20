Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in Sony Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sony Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 401.3% in the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SONY

Sony Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.