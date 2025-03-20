Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.04 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $100.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day moving average is $100.03.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

