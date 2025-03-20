Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 4,682 First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Get First Trust International IPO ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FPXI. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 23,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 18,015 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000.

First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Performance

FPXI stock opened at $49.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a market cap of $137.23 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.16.

First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International IPO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.