Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Holdings in Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,971 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.31% of Alarum Technologies worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alarum Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $595,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Alarum Technologies by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Alarum Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ALAR opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Alarum Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $46.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Alarum Technologies from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Alarum Technologies Company Profile

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides internet access and web data collection solutions in North, South, and Central America, Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise Internet Access Solutions and Consumer Internet Access Solutions. The company offers security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats, as well as secured and encrypted connection, masking the customers online activity and keeping them safe from hackers.

