Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $210,000 Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Hills Financial Advisory LLC now owns 805,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,389,000 after buying an additional 71,942 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,859,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 418,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,159 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 340,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 71,401 shares during the period. Finally, Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,638,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

BIZD stock opened at $16.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.10. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

