Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $219,000 Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 473,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPYX opened at $46.46 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.00.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
