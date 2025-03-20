Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $240,000 Position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,352,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,047 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $16,976,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,186,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FDLO stock opened at $60.74 on Thursday. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $63.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

