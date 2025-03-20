Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,979 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 428.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in DexCom by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV now owns 70,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after buying an additional 15,722 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 13,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $914,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,432,268.76. This trade represents a 10.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $181,641.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,526 shares in the company, valued at $7,259,244.66. This represents a 2.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

