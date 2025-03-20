Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKB. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 406.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of PKB opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $65.93 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.98.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

