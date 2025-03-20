Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,451,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,406 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mueller Industries by 27.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,907,000 after buying an additional 315,490 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mueller Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,066,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,039,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 939,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,605,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,341,000 after acquiring an additional 292,697 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLI stock opened at $81.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $96.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 22.97%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.83%.

Separately, Northcoast Research raised shares of Mueller Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In related news, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,098 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,181.38. This represents a 15.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

