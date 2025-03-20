Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,196,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,523,000 after buying an additional 144,824 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,277,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,415,000 after acquiring an additional 277,117 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $44,631,000. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,087,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,043,000 after purchasing an additional 270,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5,078.7% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,025,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,646 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $23.59 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $23.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

