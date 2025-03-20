Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,304,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $503,338,000 after buying an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,081,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,310,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.00.

NYSE TDY opened at $500.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $522.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.06, for a total transaction of $1,924,222.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,691,559.44. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total transaction of $2,920,413.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,383.08. This trade represents a 53.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,571 shares of company stock valued at $17,709,721. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

