Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Get VanEck Biotech ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,381,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 32.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VanEck Biotech ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BBH opened at $162.46 on Thursday. VanEck Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $151.35 and a twelve month high of $183.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average of $167.38. The stock has a market cap of $396.40 million, a PE ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.85.

VanEck Biotech ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Biotech ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $1.2517 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.