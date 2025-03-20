Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CLSA upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

NYSE:INFY opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Infosys in the third quarter worth $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Infosys by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Infosys by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

