Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.89 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $64.09 and a 12-month high of $131.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.18 and a beta of 0.69.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.08 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

