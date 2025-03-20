Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Lowered to $600.00 at Robert W. Baird

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $707.00 to $600.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $666.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.86.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $492.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.62. The company has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical has a 12-month low of $364.17 and a 12-month high of $616.00.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

