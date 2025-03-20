iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRTC. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31,193 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 38.1% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 707,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,501,000 after purchasing an additional 195,246 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 34.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 7.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 388,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,811,000 after purchasing an additional 25,385 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $91.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.73.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $103.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.27. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $55.92 and a one year high of $128.52.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 118.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.