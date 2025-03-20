iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,730,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI opened at $38.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.33.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.