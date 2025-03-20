iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,131,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,811,000 after purchasing an additional 298,815 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 65,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF stock opened at $41.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $45.22.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

