iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,760,000 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the February 13th total of 7,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,017,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $118.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $124.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.51.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

