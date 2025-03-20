Jayhawk Energy (OTCMKTS:JYHW) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Jayhawk Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:JYHW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Jayhawk Energy shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,500 shares traded.
Jayhawk Energy Trading Up 14.3 %
About Jayhawk Energy
JayHawk Energy, Inc, through its subsidiary, JayHawk Gas Transportation Corporation, acquires, explores for, develops, produces, and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids primarily from conventional reservoirs in North America. The company owns interests in the Girard Project located in Crawford County, southeast Kansas; and the Crosby Project in the Williston Basin of North Dakota.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jayhawk Energy
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Jayhawk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jayhawk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.