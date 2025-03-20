JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Stock Price

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on ATMU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATMU

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 4.1 %

ATMU opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 120.81%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.24 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 333.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. 32.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.