JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Price

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $97.36 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $89.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.