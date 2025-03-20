JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has Lowered Expectations for Terex (NYSE:TEX) Stock Price

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.22.

Terex stock opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. Terex has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $68.08.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 6.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terex will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andra Rush purchased 1,325 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Terex in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

