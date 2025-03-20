Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Key Tronic stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.52. Key Tronic has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Key Tronic in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Key Tronic by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 141,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 12,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.69% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

