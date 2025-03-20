Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Key Tronic stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.52. Key Tronic has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $6.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Key Tronic had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
