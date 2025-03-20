KeyCorp Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $85.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Zillow Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $68.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.49, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.33. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $38.06 and a 1-year high of $86.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Zillow Group news, COO Jun Choo sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $4,299,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 86,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,790,167.54. This trade represents a 38.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 1,612 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.98, for a total value of $136,987.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,782.76. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,065 shares of company stock valued at $7,660,165. Company insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barrier Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrier Capital Management LLC now owns 111,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 20.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

